News to Know for Oct. 20: Henrico schools' town hall; Absences at RPS; Spanberger, Freitas forum; Meteor shower peak

Temperatures will be above-average this week, with low rain chances. Morning fog is the story again Tuesday and Wednesday a.m.
Today morning fog and mist lingers through 10 a.m. or 12 p.m., then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Henrico families, staff and community members will have an opportunity to comment on the next 9-week school period during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.
Henrico County Public School’s “Listening Town Hall” will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
Kristi Kinsella, Brookland District School Board representative, and Marcie Shea, Tuckahoe District School Board representative, will attend on behalf of the school board and will not be taking questions.
The virtual town hall’s live stream will be posted on this website shortly before the event.
Since the start of the virtual school year, about 1 in 5 Richmond Public Schools students are now chronically missing class.
School administrators are blaming the shift to online learning and the hurdles it brings such as a lack of supervision and technology issues.
School leaders also pointed to a rise in crime in some areas of the city, such as in the East End, which potentially deter children from attending learning pods.
The school board vowed to address the attendance problem urgently, having counselors work with individual families to create plans to get kids online learning consistently.
Richmond Public Schools has announced when changes to virtual schedules will take effect.
The new schedules will start on Oct. 20 to give the district enough time to make sure all teachers and families are aware of the changes.
These changes include shortened days for elementary and middle school students and adding flexibility for students in high school who have afternoon jobs.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported some progress in advance of a Tuesday deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with President Donald Trump on a new coronavirus relief package, but the same core problems bedeviling the effort remain in place despite optimistic talk from the president and his team.
Pelosi negotiated for nearly an hour Monday with Trump’s top emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and her office said they are continuing to narrow their differences.
“Finally, they have come to the table and we’re going to try to get something done,” Pelosi said on MSNBC Monday evening.
Pelosi said the two sides would take stock on Tuesday, which she has staked out as the deadline if a deal is to be reached before the election.
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.
The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate.
The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday.
Representative Abigail Spanberger and Delegate Nick Freitas will be participating in the Seventh Congressional District Forum, which will be hosted by Chamber RVA and VPM.
The forum will be televised live starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 on VPM and streamed online on VPM’s Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages.
Freitas is the challenger for the 7th district as Spanberger seeks a second term.
Petersburg officials say an 18-inch waterline repair is now complete it ruptured on Monday.
The rupture may have caused some residents and businesses to notice low water pressure or complete loss of water.
Crews have since fixed the line and Petersburg Utilities gradually began restoring water services last night, but if residents still do not have water, call 804-733-2353.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks October 20-21, with the best time to see the meteors happening in the hours before sunrise on Wednesday, October 21.
There is a chance to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour if you are in a dark location away from city lights, looking toward the southeast.
A fun fact about the Orionid meteor shower: these meteors are a result of debris (mainly pieces of dust) left behind by Halley’s comet, which last passed near earth in 1986 and will return again in 2061.
