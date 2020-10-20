Lidl installs hospital-grade filters to prevent spread of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following recently issued Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines stating that the COVID-19 virus can be spread through the air, Lidl US announced today it will install new air filtration systems rated MERV 13 or higher in all Virginia stores by the end of this year.
Air filters rated MERV 13 or higher, which are typically found in hospitals, help filter out COVID-19 and infectious aerosols, according to public health and industry leaders.
The move is part of Lidl’s nationwide rollout of upgraded filtration systems to all its U.S. stores.
Lidl US is among the first national grocery retailers to install hospital-grade air filtration systems across its entire store network.
Previously, Lidl stores used advanced commercially rated MERV filtration systems.
Epidemiologists and professional associations have recommended using high-efficiency air filters MERV 13 or higher wherever technically feasible to trap small airborne particles that can transmit the virus.
“Since Lidl established its U.S. headquarters in Virginia in 2015, they have been recognized as a company that cares about its employees and workplace safety,” Governor Northam said. “As the scientific understanding of COVID-19 continues to evolve, so have the mitigation and safety measures recommended by experts. I congratulate Lidl on their plan to implement extensive safety measures for their employees and customers, and for their continued commitment to protecting the health and safety of Virginians.”
