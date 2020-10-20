Lidl installs hospital-grade filters to prevent spread of COVID-19

“Since Lidl established its U.S. headquarters in Virginia in 2015, they have been recognized as a company that cares about its employees and workplace safety,” Governor Northam said. “As the scientific understanding of COVID-19 continues to evolve, so have the mitigation and safety measures recommended by experts. I congratulate Lidl on their plan to implement extensive safety measures for their employees and customers, and for their continued commitment to protecting the health and safety of Virginians.”