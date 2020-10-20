Forecast: Another morning with widespread fog, then Partly Sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be above-average this week, with low rain chances. Morning fog is the story again Tuesday and Wednesday AM
TUESDAY: Morning fog and mist lingers through 10am or noon, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Morning fog again, could linger through late morning. Then mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers later in day and at night. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
