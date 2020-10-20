Central Va. schools confirm more COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico schools have confirmed more COVID-19 cases.
Richmond Public Schools said an employee at Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool tested positive for the virus and was last at the school on Oct. 12.
Anyone who was at the school during that time is encouraged to monitor for symptoms.
“Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We will continue to work in close collaboration with the Richmond City Health District to ensure the well-being of the entire RPS community,” RPS said.
Henrico County Public Schools has also confirmed seven new cases since a student in a child care program tested positive for the virus on Oct. 11. The new cases are as follows:
- Oct. 15: Ridge ES (an employee who was last in the building on 10/9)
- Oct. 15: Skipwith ES (an employee who was last in the building 10/14)
- Oct. 16: Ratcliffe ES (an employee who was last in the building on 10/13)
- Oct. 16: Seven Pines ES (an employee who was last in the building on 10/14)
- Oct. 19: Glen Allen ES (an employee who was last in the building on 10/8)
- Oct. 19: Lakeside ES (an adult who was last in the building on 10/12)
- Oct. 19: Rolfe MS (an employee who was last in the building on 10/16)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.