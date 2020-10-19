22-year-old woman killed in Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 22-year-old woman was killed in a crash that occurred in Henrico County.
On Oct. 17 at 5:37 p.m., Henrico police and Henrico fire responded to the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Lauderdale Drive for a traffic crash.
According to an investigation, a grey 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stopped at the red light on Lauderdale Drive in the left turn lane.
A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Patterson Avenue towards Goochland County.
There was a crash in the intersection between the Silverado and the Hyundai Sedan.
The force of the impact caused the Hyundai to rotate into the eastbound lanes. The truck rolled over onto the driver’s side.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Caroline Lonigro, 22. Lonigro was transported to MCV where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene.
There are no charges as the crash remains under investigation by the Henrico Police Crash Team.
