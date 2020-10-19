Suspect gets $500K bond following arrest for allegedly assaulting a Rowland police officer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody for allegedly assaulting a Rowland police officer over the weekend, authorities said.
According to a social media post from Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Rowland Police Ofc. Michael Sales was assaulted early Saturday morning. Wilkins shared a graphic photo of the officer with his injuries.
“Robeson County residents, I don’t want you to hear about the assault on the Rowland Police Officer that occurred early this morning, I want you (to) see it,” Wilkins wrote.
Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham said a call came in around 11:07 p.m. Friday about a man with a handgun who was threatening to kill himself at an apartment in the 200 block of Benton Court.
The officer responded and attempted to arrest the suspect, who was identified as Jamel Alphonso Rogers, according to Graham. The suspect allegedly began to resist and assaulted the officer.
A second Rowland officer helped to secure Rogers and take him into custody, Graham said. He added that Sales had injuries to his face that were thought to be severe.
Sales was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill for treatment, the chief said. The officer suffered a fractured nose and cuts to the face, according to Graham. He was released from the hospital around 7 a.m. Saturday.
Wilkins said Monday morning that the suspect appeared for a bond hearing. According to Graham, Rogers' bond is $500,000 and he’s charged with assault on a government official and resisting arrest.
Further charges are pending, Graham said.
