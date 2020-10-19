Question on Virginia ballot would change how we decide voter districts

Amendment 1 deals with how legislative maps are drawn in Virginia, meaning which areas make up which voter districts. This can have a major impact on which candidates get voted into office. Amendment 1 asks if the state Constitution should be rewritten to create a redistricting commission (which includes citizens for the first time) dedicated to redrawing the legislative districts. The commission would have four Democratic lawmakers and four Republicans, and eight regular citizens- all working together to create and agree on the boundaries.