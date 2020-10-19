Police seek information after woman shot inside Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for information after a woman was shot inside a Richmond restaurant over the weekend.
Officers were called to a business around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the shooting. A detective with the major crimes unit confirmed Monday afternoon the shooting happened at Good Tymes WineBar and Restaurant, which is located near the RPD fourth police precinct.
Police said a woman was found with a gunshot wound inside the business.
“She actually saw her sister fall to the ground and was checking on her when she realized she had some blood on her lower extremity and at that point knew she was shot," said RPD Detective Marshall Young.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, a Virginia ABC spokesperson said its Bureau of Law Enforcement was working with RPD to conduct an initial investigation.
“Virginia ABC conducts public safety investigations when an act of violence has resulted in death or bodily harm in or near a licensed establishment,” the spokesperson said. “Following an act of violence at or near an ABC-licensed establishment, special agents have 48 hours to conduct an initial investigation.”
If there’s evidence to support a violation of the law, ABC can request a temporary suspension of the business’s license. However, as of Monday afternoon, ABC detectives were still investigating.
In September, the restaurant was one of seven in Richmond temporarily shut down by the city health district for allegedly violation the COVID-19 safety measures.
The restaurant reopened in late September and has been open since.
Meanwhile, Richmond police said there were many people inside the business when the shooting happened and ask that anyone with information call 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
