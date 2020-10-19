Police recover missing Virginia woman’s body

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A woman reported missing in Chesapeake Saturday has been found dead.
Chesapeake police say they recovered the body of Jamile Johnay Hill, 29, on Monday. She was last seen on Grant Street in Chesapeake on Saturday, Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m.
Police reported that Hill had autism and was believed to be in danger.
According to reports by WAVY, Hill’s body was found floating in the water on the side of the road in the 4500 block of Bainbridge Blvd. They also report that there are no signs of foul play in the death.
