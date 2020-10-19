Police looking for information after woman shot inside Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for information after a woman was shot inside a Richmond restaurant.
Officers were called to a business in the 2000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the shooting. Reports on social media say the shooting happened at Good Tymes WineBar and Restaurant, which is located in that block.
A woman was found with a gunshot wound inside the business. She was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there were many people inside the business when the shooting happened and ask that anyone with information call 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
