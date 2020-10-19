Petersburg residents, businesses may experience loss of water after transmission line rupture

October 19, 2020

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg officials say residents and businesses may experience disruptions in their water service after a transmission line rupture.

Officials said Dominion Energy crews ruptured the line while conducting a repair.

Some residents and businesses may notice low water pressure or complete loss of water.

Crews will continue into the evening to fix the line.

Anyone experiencing water a loss of water can call 804-733-2353 or email Tangela Innis at tinnis@petersburg-va.org.

