Orionid meteor shower peaks early Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not one of the year’s biggest meteor showers, but the next couple of nights will feature a chance to see a few meteors streaking across the night sky.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks October 20-21, with the best time to see the meteors happening in the hours before sunrise on Wednesday, October 21.
There is a chance to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour if you are in a dark location away from city lights, looking toward the southeast.
A fun fact about the Orionid meteor shower: these meteors are a result of debris (mainly pieces of dust) left behind by Halley’s comet, which last passed near earth in 1986 and will return again in 2061.
The Geminid Meteor shower promises to be the year’s best meteor viewing with up to 120 meteors per hour, and that meteor shower is less than two months away. Its peak is expected on December 14.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.