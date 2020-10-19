News to Know for Oct. 19: Lee statue trial; Ginger Ale brand discontinued; New voting locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
We’ll have an above-average week, with low rain chances.
After the morning fog today, it will be turning partly sunny.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
The trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond is set for this Monday, Oct. 19.
The case is in connection to a lawsuit seeking to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing the statue.
The plaintiffs are arguing against removing the statue from Monument Avenue.
The judge is expected to hear opening arguments and then move on to witness testimony.
A Petersburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed a man on Sunday in Prince George.
Officers responded to a shooting at the Puddledock Place Apartments on Anne Terrace shortly before noon on Sunday, Oct. 18 and found a man with a gunshot wound on the scene.
The man was identified as Jarrell McElroy, 27, who was transported to Tri-City Emergency Room where he later died.
The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot toward Temple Avenue and was later arrested. He was identified as Markeem Moyler, 27, of Petersburg.
Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus relief before the election, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her Senate Republican rivals and President Donald Trump proving insurmountable despite the glaring needs of the country.
Delays in coronavirus aid come as the recovery from this spring’s economic shutdown is slowing and as the massive stimulus effects of the $1.8 trillion March relief measure wear off.
COVID cases are spiking again heading into a third wave of the pandemic this winter.
Northern Neck Ginger Ale, a Virginia staple for nearly 100 years, will be discontinued, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Neck Ginger Ale is among the products coca-cola is set to retire.
The beverage giant is transitioning to focus on its bigger, more popular brands.
Chesterfield voters will have access to four new absentee voting locations starting today.
Each location will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those with mail-in ballots can also drop them off at these locations during voting hours.
For more information on the new voting locations,
The Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Works are partnering for several virtual, regional job fairs.
The VEC says there are currently about 400,000 job openings across the state.
For a full list of other job fairs,
Henrico County Public Schools families, staff members and community members can voice their thoughts about the school division’s second nine weeks at a “Listening Town Hall.”
It will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To actively participate and provide input regarding school reopening, join the session at https://tinyurl.com/listening-town-hall.
Hopewell City Public School leaders are working on a plan to get students back into the classrooms, but first, they want parents to provide input.
The school district is asking for parents to fill out a survey on whether they intend to have their child continue virtual learning or return to in-person learning. Input in the survey is just for planning purposes and is not a commitment to anything.
Parents are asked to fill out the survey by Oct. 21.
A reminder for RPS students and parents is that there are no meal pickups scheduled for today due to schools being closed for a teacher professional development day.
When virtual learning continues tomorrow, new school schedules will be in place.
The changes include shortened days for elementary and middle school students and adding flexibility for students in high school who have afternoon jobs.
