926 new COVID-19 cases reported | Virginia’s testing positivity rate drops to 4.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 167,754 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday, a 926 case increase from Monday.
The state totals stand at 3,485 deaths with 11,955 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,598,125 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent, a slight increase from the previous day. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Nine new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. The total number is now at 1,169.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 25,881 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,887 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,737 cases, 395 hospitalizations, 100 deaths
- Henrico: 6,006 cases, 473 hospitalizations, 227 deaths
- Richmond: 5,134 cases, 445 hospitalizations, 64 deaths
- Hanover: 1,545 cases, 112 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Petersburg: 885 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 312 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
