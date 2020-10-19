Make sure you find out if a store price matches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Do you ever take the time to ask a store if they price match? You should-- it could save you money. Kyle James with the popular website ratherbeshopping.com wrote a whole blog post about this.
So, which stores make the grade and offer this feature? Here are a few:
Bed Bath and Beyond is one. You can request a price match either in the store, by phone or via live chat online.
Best Buy has a price matching guarantee. You have to have the ad or know the website. If you go to the customer service desk and ask for a price match-- they usually do it. As long as the retailer is within a 25 mile radius of the Best Buy store.
Khols also does this-- and if you find a lower price on khols.com compared to a price in the store-- they’ll match that too.
Target will also price match on many occasions, but it has to be the exact same product, down to the color and weight.
Ratherbeshopping.com breaks down a whole bunch more of the price matching deals out there.
And a great way to find out if a competitor has a low price is to use an app on your smart phone like ShopSaavy.
Also remember-- be nice when you ask. Kindness goes a long way.
