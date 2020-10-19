Locally-grown oysters offered at pop-up event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Oyster farmers are partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to have pop-up events serving locally grown oysters in Richmond and Fredricksburg.
You can buy fresh locally grown oysters at these events, which will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Oyster orders must be placed ahead of time for curbside pickup at the events.
Pickups for oysters ordered ahead of time will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stone Brewing in Richmond with Big Island Aquaculture and the Fredericksburg Food Co-op with Rappahannock Oyster Co.
For more details on the events, oyster prices, and how to place orders, click here.
All proceeds from the oyster sales go directly to the oyster farms participating.
