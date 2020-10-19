Last day to request an absentee ballot in Virginia is Oct. 23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The last day for Virginia voters to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23, and other absentee voting deadlines are right around the corner.
Here are deadlines and resources you need to join the more than 600,000 Virginians who have already voted:
Important Dates:
- Oct. 23: Deadline to request an absentee ballot
- Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person
- Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- If you are in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote.
- Nov. 6: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6.
Local elections offices are open for in-person voting in all cities and counties throughout the state through Oct. 31.
Who’s on the ballot?
In addition to a vote for U.S. president and vice president, voters will cast a vote for school board members, city council seats, state legislators and two amendments.
For a list of candidates that are running in Central Virginia, including Richmond, Petersburg and other localities, visit this link.
For more information on the two proposed constitutional amendments that Virginians will vote on, click here.
