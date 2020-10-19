Juvenile hit, killed while walking in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a juvenile was hit and killed while walking following a two-vehicle crash.
Officers were called to the intersection of Jahnke Road and German School Road around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said a GMC Yukon heading west on Jahnke Road tried to make a left turn when it collided with a Nissan Titan traveling east on Jahnke Road.
Officials said that caused the Nissan to spin through the intersection and hit a female juvenile.
She was pronounced dead the at scene.
The crash is under investigation.
