4 injured after car crashes into Chesterfield shopping center building

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were injured after a car crashed into the Visionworks at a shopping center in Chesterfield County on Monday.
The crash happened on Stone Village Way at the Stonehenge Village Shopping Center along Midlothian Turnpike.
Police said four people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital. The three other people taken were inside the building at the time.
