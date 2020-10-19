Hopewell schools asking for parents input on returning to in-person learning

Hopewell city school leaders are discussing reopening plans. (Source: Pixabay)
By Victoria Doss | October 19, 2020 at 2:51 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 2:51 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public School leaders are working on a plan to get students back into the classrooms, but first, they want parents to provide input.

The school district is asking for parents to fill out a survey on whether they intend to have their child continue virtual learning or return to in-person learning.

Input in the survey is just for planning purposes and is not a commitment to anything.

Parents are asked to fill out the survey by Oct. 21.

The school board met on Oct. 8 to discuss reopening plans.

At that meeting, the school board decided to table the reopening plan of the schools until a work session later this month.

Meanwhile, special education and English language learners began in-person instruction on Oct. 19.

