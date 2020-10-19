Hired from Home: Tips for getting hired from a virtual interview

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of newly out of work Americans are now faced with the task of finding a new job from their own home.
Job hunting is stressful but according to our partners at the financial site Nerdwallet, a few simple steps move you in the right direction. Start by building your skills. Many courses are free right now and can teach you things like Excel or Project Management. Look at platforms like Coursera and Udemy.
Resumes often highlight your hard skills but don’t discount your soft skills. Adaptability shows you can roll with the changes.
Focus on your communication and collaboration skills, both important in our current environment. Telecommuting experience can give you a leg up as well.
If you get an interview, it may be over a computer and you need to prepare.
Dress appropriately and check what’s in the background of your shot. Also get familiar with the interface the company is using so you’re not struggling for them to hear and see you.
And you may not meet all the job requirements but it’s important to give yourself credit.
Don’t call attention to the skills you lack, play up the skills you do have that would make you the perfect person for the job.
