Henrico schools release questionnaire results about second nine weeks ahead of virtual town hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools released the results of a questionnaire which asked families and staff to indicate their preference for the second nine weeks of learning.
Families were asked about different learning situations and scenarios and how likely they would be to send their child to the school regarding the proposals.
HCPS said 34,278 student households received the questionnaire, and the response rate was 64.3% or 22,057 “households.”
Model 1: A model that increases the in-person instruction to four days per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) with Wednesdays being an independent virtual learning day for all students to allow for deep cleaning of schools and teacher planning/office hours.
Of those who responded, 57.1 percent said that their child would continue to learn virtually under this model while 42.9 percent said their child would attend in-person.
Model 2: A model that increases the amount of in-person instruction to five days per week (Monday through Friday) with students attending on an abbreviated schedule.
Under this model, 59.7 percent of respondents said their child would continue virtually while 40.3 percent said their child would attend in-person.
Model 3: A model that increases the amount of in-person to two days per week, with students assigned to a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday cohort group, with Wednesdays being an independent virtual learning day for all students to allow for deep cleaning of schools and teacher planning/office hours.
The responses were split with 50.5 percent saying their child would stay virtual while 49.6 percent would be in-person.
Staff Question: “Should there be a change to the instructional model for the second nine weeks that increases in-person learning, please indicate your intention for returning to school.”
HCPS said 75 percent of staff chose that they would return to their worksite on Nov. 16 if the school plan includes bringing back for students to in-person instruction, while 55 percent of respondents chose one of the following:
- “I will be requesting an accommodation (e.g., the ability to teach exclusively virtually, intermittent leave, etc.) based on a medical condition, and I will contact the Human Resources Department accordingly.” (25.8%)
- “I will be requesting leave based on the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and will contact the Human Resources Department accordingly.” (9.2%)
- “I plan to seek release from contract or resignation.”(9.1%)
- “I plan to seek discretionary leave.”( 9.1%,)
- “I plan to seek retirement.” (2.0%)
To view a breakdown of the full results, click here.
Henrico families, staff and community members will also have the opportunity to comment on the next 9-week school period during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.
Henrico County Public School’s “Listening Town Hall” will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
Kristi Kinsella, Brookland District School Board representative, and Marcie Shea, Tuckahoe District School Board representative, will attend on behalf of the school board and will not be taking questions.
The virtual town hall’s livestream will be posted on this website shortly before the event.
Henrico County’s school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 with a public forum from 5-7 p.m.
Those who wish to speak are required to sign up ahead of time through this forum. Written comments must be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 22, by going to the School Board webpage and clicking “Submit comments for the next available public forum.”
The meeting will take place in the auditorium of the New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico.
For more information, visit this website.
