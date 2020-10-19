Henrico schools hosting virtual town hall for parents to voice thoughts about second nine weeks

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools families, staff members and community members can voice their thoughts about the school division’s second nine weeks at a “Listening Town Hall.”
It will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To actively participate and provide input regarding school reopening, join the session at https://tinyurl.com/listening-town-hall.
To observe the Listening Town Hall, use the livestream link that will appear shortly before the start of the event at https://henricoschools.us/.
The event will also be recorded for future viewing.
The input session will be attended by Kristi Kinsella, Brookland District School Board representative, and Marcie Shea, Tuckahoe District School Board representative, who will listen to constituent input on behalf of the Board.
The Listening Town Hall is an opportunity to voice comments and input before a vote takes place.
The event is designed to gather input from community members and staff members.
No new material will be presented at the session and Board members will not be accepting questions.
There will also be a chance to provide input by submitting online comments, and at a public comment period to be held Oct. 22 at New Bridge Learning Center auditorium at 5915 Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico.
More information about those opportunities will be available this afternoon at the School Board’s webpage, at https://henricoschools.us/school-board/.
