Goochland elementary students return to in-person learning

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A phased-in return to classroom learning began in Goochland Monday where hundreds of elementary school students returned to school in person for the first time since March.
“Within the same school, I have teachers meeting the needs of distance learners and teachers meeting the needs of in-person learners. From class to class you will see students in classes and then you go to another room and you will see teachers working with our students remotely,” explained Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley.
Raley visited the districts three elementary schools Monday, and says in order to follow social distancing guidelines, in-person classes are between 13-14 students.
“Class sizes are manageable,” he said. “70% of elementary families have chosen in-person learning, we have more than 300 students seeking distance options.”
Raley says virtual classes are between 18-22 students. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students are attending school five days a week.
“In middle school and for our high school students, we have more students than we anticipated who are going to remain in distance learning and there are a variety of reasons for that," said Raley.
On Nov. 2, sixth and ninth-grade students will be allowed to return to in-person learning five days per week and on Nov. 9 other middle and high school students will be allowed to return.
Raley says access to high-speed internet is a challenge for some students, and it is the reason Goochland has offered “Learning Labs," a space for students in need of high-speed internet. They are able to get free lunch and access the internet for distance learning in a safe environment.
“Learning lab students will still come on campus 5 days a week, they will be with their teachers 2 days a week, and they will be accessing the internet the other three days," he said.
All students and staff are required to wear masks throughout the day, get their temperatures checked and socially distance.
