Four new early voting locations open in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield voters will have access to four new absentee voting locations starting today.
To vote early in-person, you can head to the county’s Registrar’s Office on Lori Road, or you can now go to four satellite voting locations:
- North Courthouse Road Library
- Laprade Library
- Meadowdale Library
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library
Each location will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those with mail-in ballots can also drop them off at these locations during voting hours.
