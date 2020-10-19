Four new early voting locations open in Chesterfield

Four new early voting locations open in Chesterfield
Those with mail-in ballots can also drop them off at these locations during voting hours. (Source: WFIE)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 19, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 6:43 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield voters will have access to four new absentee voting locations starting today.

To vote early in-person, you can head to the county’s Registrar’s Office on Lori Road, or you can now go to four satellite voting locations:

  • North Courthouse Road Library
  • Laprade Library
  • Meadowdale Library
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library

Each location will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those with mail-in ballots can also drop them off at these locations during voting hours.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.