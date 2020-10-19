Forecast: A warm and dry week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We’ll have an above average week, with low rain chances
MONDAY: After morning, fog, turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny after morning fog. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for showers at night. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers in the morning. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
