Forecast: A warm and dry week ahead

Some morning fog, but no rain chance until the weekend

By Andrew Freiden | October 19, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 4:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We’ll have an above average week, with low rain chances

MONDAY: After morning, fog, turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny after morning fog. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for showers at night. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers in the morning. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

