Missing woman with autism last seen in Chesapeake believed to be in danger

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a woman with autism who is believed to be in danger.
Jamile Johnay Hill, 29, was last seen in on Grant Street in Chesapeake on Saturday, Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m.
Hill was seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes. She is described as 4-foot-8-inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.
Officials determined her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
If you have any information about Hill’s whereabouts, call 757-382-6161.
