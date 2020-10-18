Missing woman with autism last seen in Chesapeake believed to be in danger

Jamile Johnay Hill was reported missing from Chesapeake, Virginia, on Oct. 18. Hill was last seen on Oct. 17. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Hannah Eason | October 18, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 1:51 PM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a woman with autism who is believed to be in danger.

Jamile Johnay Hill, 29, was last seen in on Grant Street in Chesapeake on Saturday, Oct. 17 around 7:30 p.m.

Hill was seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes. She is described as 4-foot-8-inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Officials determined her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information about Hill’s whereabouts, call 757-382-6161.

