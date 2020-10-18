Virginia budget negotiators preserve adult Medicaid dental benefit

Providers say the system creates huge problems for patients and for medical spending. Without preventive treatment, easily treatable problems, such as cavities, can spiral into major health concerns. Wilson said many of the patients seen at his clinic have received multiple extractions from years of poor oral health. Others have coexisting conditions, including diabetes, which can be exacerbated by dental issues. Gum disease, for example, can make it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar, and diabetes can also increase the risk of tooth infections and other oral health issues.