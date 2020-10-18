Town Hall: Henrico community can voice comments on next 9-week school period

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico families, staff and community members will have an opportunity to comment on the next 9-week school period during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.
Henrico County Public School’s “Listening Town Hall” will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
Kristi Kinsella, Brookland District School Board representative, and Marcie Shea, Tuckahoe District School Board representative, will attend on behalf of the school board and will not be taking questions.
The virtual town hall’s livestream will be posted on this website shortly before the event.
Henrico County’s school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 with a public forum from 5-7 p.m.
Those who wish to speak are required to sign up ahead of time through this forum. Written comments must be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 22, by going to the School Board webpage and clicking “Submit comments for the next available public forum.”
The meeting will take place in the auditorium of the New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico.
For more information, visit this website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.