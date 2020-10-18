Three injured in overnight shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured three people.
Police posted on social media around 1a.m. Sunday morning that they responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court for a person shot.
About an hour later, they posted that two additional victims had arrived at the hospital.
This is an active investigation and police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at (804)732-4222 or by going to P3tips.com.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.