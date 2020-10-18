Suspect in deadly Prince George shooting charged with second-degree murder

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed a man on Sunday in Prince George.
Officers responded to a shooting at the Puddledock Place Apartments on Anne Terrace shortly before noon on Sunday, Oct. 18 and found a man with a gunshot wound on scene.
The man was identified as Jarrell McElroy, 27, who was transported to Tri-City Emergency Room where he later died.
The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot toward Temple Avenue and was later arrested. He was identified as Markeem Moyler, 27, of Petersburg.
Moyley is charged with using a firearm in commission of a felony, the use of a firearm by a felon and second-degree murder.
Prince George police are investigating three different scenes.
“The initial investigation was...at this apartment complex, that’s going to be where our first incident occurred and then we had a second scene that occurred to the left [across the street], and then we also have a third scene we’re working as well," said officer Alexis Grochmal of Prince George Police Department.
Detectives are actively pursuing witnesses related to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
