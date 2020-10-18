In Southwest Virginia, aging wastewater systems pose big problems for cash-strapped communities

Hoping to avert another cascade of failures, DEQ is trying out a new approach: an initiative led by Spencer called the Southwest Virginia Pilot Program that offers the region’s 13 counties and three cities financial assistance to conduct studies called sewer system evaluation surveys. The department will forgive loans of up to 75 percent of the survey cost, with the local government chipping in the remaining 25 percent. If the program is successful, DEQ aims to replicate in elsewhere in the state as well.