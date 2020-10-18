Saturday is opioid take-back day | Here’s where you can safely dispose unused meds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Community members can safely dispose of unused or expired medications during “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take-Back Day.
Collection sites will be open at the following locations on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- John Randolph Medical Center, 411 W. Randolph Road, Hopewell
- Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, 7607 Forest Ave., Richmond
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg
- Tricities Emergency Center, 1700 Temple Pkwy, Prince George
Collection sites are also open in Hanover County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Mechanicsville Convenience Center, 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville
- Ashland Police Department, 601 England St, Ashland
“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, social isolation, financial worry, and general uncertainty, all of which can affect those with substance use disorders and those at risk of developing one,” said Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia and HCA Healthcare Capital Division. “Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse and abuse.”
In 2018, nearly 15,000 people died from an overdose that included prescription opioids, according to a release from the HCA Virginia Health System. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that hospital visits for non-fatal opioid overdoses more than doubled from 2019 to 2020 in one emergency department in Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.