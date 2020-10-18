Saturday is opioid take-back day | Here’s where you can safely dispose unused meds

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, social isolation, financial worry, and general uncertainty, all of which can affect those with substance use disorders and those at risk of developing one,” said Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia and HCA Healthcare Capital Division. “Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse and abuse.”