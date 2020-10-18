690 new COVID-19 cases reported | Virginia’s positivity rate at 5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 166,828 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday, a 690 case increase from Sunday.
The state totals stand at 3,457 deaths with 11,882 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,583,644 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 5 percent, a slight increase from the previous day. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported on Monday. The total number is now at 1,160.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 25,881 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,887 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,695 cases, 393 hospitalizations, 99 deaths
- Henrico: 5,970 cases, 472 hospitalizations, 224 deaths
- Richmond: 5,109 cases, 441 hospitalizations, 64 deaths
- Hanover: 1,537 cases, 112 hospitalizations, 41 deaths
- Petersburg: 877 cases, 80 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 309 cases, 29 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
