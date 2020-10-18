Mickelson uses strong final round to claim Dominion Energy Charity Classic title

RICHMOND, Va (WWBT)- Phil Mickelson was only looking up at Mike Weir after the first two rounds at Country Club of Virginia. On Sunday, he passed and pulled away from the only competitor between him and a second straight PGA Tour Champions win.
Mickelson shot a seven-under par 65 for his final round and won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic by three strokes over Weir with a -17 for the tournament. He’s now won both of the events he’s played on the Tour Champions.
Lefty carded eight birdies during the final round, including four of his final six holes. Weir could not keep pace with Mickelson, tallying three birdies, but two bogeys helped widen the gap between the Canadian and the eventual winner.
Paul Goydos finished third on the leaderboard, coming in at -13, while Brandt Jobe and Bernhard Langer tied for four a stroke behind Goydos.
Ernie Els and Jim Furyk both posted respectable showings in their DECC debuts. Els tied for ninth place with an ten-under par, while Furyk was close behind, tying for 13th at -8. Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez finished at six-under, good enough for an 18th place tie.
Richmond’s Bobby Wadkins received a sponsor exemption to make his debut in this tournament played on his home course. He finished the weekend at +6.
For complete results, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.