Macy’s to hold holiday hiring event, filling over 700 positions in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Macy’s is holding a national hiring event this week that includes job opportunities in Virginia.
The event is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and interviews will occur over the phone. Candidates are encouraged to submit applications online, which can be done 24/7.
There are more than 700 holiday positions open in Virginia. Find open positions online here.
According to a release from the department store, applicants often receive a job offer the same day they apply. Last year, about 1,000 seasonal positions were converted into permanent positions.
