Lawn mower driver killed, rider hurt in crash with car

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who was driving a riding lawnmower in a roadway has died after being struck by a car, police said.
Hampton police said in a news release that a call came in about a motor vehicle crash late Saturday night. Officers found a sedan had hit the mower from behind.
The driver of the mower died at the scene, police said. Another man who was riding on the lawn mower was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police identified the man killed as 62-year-old Floyd Arthur Howard Jr of Hampton.
Police didn’t say if any charges had been filed in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation.
