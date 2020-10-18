Henrico residents can pick up free PPE at drive-thru weekend sites

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico residents can grab free COVID-19 care packages this weekend at four drive-thru sites.
Kits include masks, hand sanitizer and health information packets on Friday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drive-thru sites will be open at the following sites:
- Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road
- Mehfoud Elementary School, 8320 Buffin Road
- Elko Middle School, 5901 Elko Road
- Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road
“These are centralized locations where the public can pick up personal protective equipment and useful information,” said Monica Smith-Callahan, deputy county manager for community affairs. “Henrico County is committed to helping its residents as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”
