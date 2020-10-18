Forecast: Sunny & slightly warmer today

Sunshine and dry weather is the rule for the next 5 days at least!

By Sophia Armata | October 18, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 5:39 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have a gradual warm-up ahead for the coming work week!

SUNDAY MORNING: A frost advisory is in effect for most people west of I-95. This advisory expires at 9AM!

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s/lower 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

