Forecast: Sunny & slightly warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have a gradual warm-up ahead for the coming work week!
SUNDAY MORNING: A frost advisory is in effect for most people west of I-95. This advisory expires at 9AM!
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s/lower 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
