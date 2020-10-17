On This Day: Virginia Tech student goes missing from a Metallica concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 17, 2009, Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington goes missing from a Metallica concert in Charlottesville.
Three months later, her skeletal remains would be found on a remote section of a farm in Albemarle County.
Police would later identify Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. as her killer. Matthew was not only linked to Morgan’s case, but also the disappearance of Hannah Graham in 2016.
Learn all about the hunt for this serial predator in Episode 2 of Season 4 of the How We Got here Podcast:
