'There’s still so much work to be done’: Hundreds gather to celebrate Marcus-David Peters’ birthday

“I’m encouraged and strengthened by the support of our community, the unshaken support, but I also am wise enough to know that the fight is far from over that there’s still so much work to be done,” said Blanding. “I’m wise enough to know that the fight is far from over, that there’s still so much work to be done. These false victories are not accepted and I won’t rejoice over them. A person is experiencing a mental health crisis deserves help, not death, with a huge period at the end of it.”