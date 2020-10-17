Hanover Co. hosting 2 household waste recycling events

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is hosting two events for residences to recycle old technology, paper and hazardous chemicals.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, the locality will recycle e-waste. Accepted items and prices are as follows:
- Flat screen monitors, $6, and flat screen televisions, $14
- Computer hard drives, tablets and cell phones, $5
- Printers under 25 pounds, $2, over 25 pounds, $5
- All other electrical items (except those that contain Freon) will be accepted without charge.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, the locality will recycle household hazardous waste and paper.
- Household waste includes pool chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners and oil-based paints.
- Shred up to four boxes of personal documents or information at no charge.
Both events are from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Convenience Center at 7427 Verdi Lane in Mechanicsville.
Residents must wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Material for drop off must be in the trunk, far rear of the vehicle or in the bed of a pick-up truck.
This event is for Hanover County residents only and identification is required. Business generated material will not be accepted.
Call the Hanover County Department of Public Works at 804-365-6181 with any questions.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.