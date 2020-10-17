Forecast: Rain is gone and sunshine is here to stay... for now!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine returns for this weekend but overnight temps will be chilly
SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 60.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Frost possible in our western counties. Lows in the upper 30s/lower 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance 10%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
