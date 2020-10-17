First Alert: Frost Advisory for areas west of I-95 Saturday night into Sunday morning

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s west of Richmond

By Nick Russo | October 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 5:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for areas west of I-95 for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Frost Advisory includes Cumberland, Orange, Albemarle, Louisa, Powhatan, Fluvanna, Goochland, Prince Edward, Buckingham, and Spotsylvania Counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Temperatures in these locations are expected to drop from 33 to 37 degrees, which may damage tender plants.

You can protect your plants by covering them up, spraying them with water Saturday evening, or bringing the plants inside if possible. It may also be a good time to harvest any vegetables if you live in the Frost Advisory area.

