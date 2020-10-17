Feeling spooky? Here are some Halloween events in Henricus Historical Park

Oct. 29-30: Henricus Halloween Movie Nights will include a lecture and screening of two silent films from 1922. Lectures will take place inside the recreated church and attendees will have first choice on seating for the film afterward. Masks will be required while inside the building. Movies will be outdoors on the lawn with social distancing regulations in place, so bring your own blanket, chairs and snacks. On Thursday, attendees can watch “The Headless Horseman.” On Friday, watch “Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages.”