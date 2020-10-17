Feeling spooky? Here are some Halloween events in Henricus Historical Park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henricus Historical Park is spending October teaching Halloween Folklore, going on ghost tours and watching scary movies.
Every Wednesday, interpreters will spend the day telling English tales of ghosts, goblins and witches near a firepit.
Every Friday from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. historical site supervisor and paranormal investigator John Pagano will give a one-hour tour through haunted Richmond sites, taking visitors to see where and how these spooky and chilling events happened. The tour is $20, which includes park entrance.
Oct. 23-24: See what colonial Virginians thought were spooky, scary or mysterious during “Things that Go Bump in the Night" from 7:30-8 p.m.
Oct. 24: “Paranormal Oversight Investigation” will give attendees the ability to investigate historic sites of Powhatan Indians and colonial settlers in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Tickets are $30 and also include the last tour of Things That Go Bump in the Night. The event is 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oct. 29-30: Henricus Halloween Movie Nights will include a lecture and screening of two silent films from 1922. Lectures will take place inside the recreated church and attendees will have first choice on seating for the film afterward. Masks will be required while inside the building. Movies will be outdoors on the lawn with social distancing regulations in place, so bring your own blanket, chairs and snacks. On Thursday, attendees can watch “The Headless Horseman.” On Friday, watch “Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages.”
Tickets are available online. For the lecture and movie, $15 per person; Members are $10. For the movie only, $10; Members are $5.
Halloween:
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henricus Witching Hour will highlight the history of witchcraft. There will be demonstrations and discussions on witch trials, witch hunters, familiars and cunning folk. Attendees can try out crafts or have tarot read. Starting at noon, there will be drinks by Dancing Kilt Brewery. There is also an add-on ticket available for extra children’s activities, a costume parade and trick-or-treating with pre-bagged candy. Costumes are encouraged.
The event is $9 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for Henricus Members.
Children ages 3-10 can attend Witching Hour Jr. from1-3 p.m. can interact with Colonial interpreters and staff as they trick-or-treat in the recreated Indian village and English settlement. You can also listen to a read-aloud story and decorate a mini-pumpkin. The festivities will conclude with a children’s costume parade around the fort.
Participants must register for Witching Hour Jr. in advance. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and bring a bag or bucket for candy. Candy will be pre-packaged in individual baggies and is nut free. The cost is $7 per child, $5 per adult.
