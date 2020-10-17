Contractor working in Chesterfield school tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Providence Elementary School staff is disinfecting the facility after a contractor working in the building tested positive for COVID-19.
A Friday release from principal Sharon Rucker stated the contractor was working in the building earlier in the week. The school said no employees were within 6 feet of the individual and no students were in any of the rooms the contractor visited.
School staff has been cleaning and disinfecting workspaces, Rucker said.
