Chesterfield police searching for woman after not arriving in N.C.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who was reported missing after not arriving at a family residence in North Carolina.
Atisha Starnes, 35, was last seen driving a gold Jeep Liberty with Virginia tags UJR-1817. She was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.
Starnes is described as a Black female, 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call 804-748-1251 or submit a tip to Crime Solver’s P3 app.
