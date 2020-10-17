Chesterfield police searching for woman after not arriving in N.C.

Atisha Starnes was last seen on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By Hannah Eason | October 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 3:47 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who was reported missing after not arriving at a family residence in North Carolina.

Atisha Starnes, 35, was last seen driving a gold Jeep Liberty with Virginia tags UJR-1817. She was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.

Starnes is described as a Black female, 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 804-748-1251 or submit a tip to Crime Solver’s P3 app.

