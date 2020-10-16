19-year-old wanted after 2 stabbed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect accused of stabbing two people in Midlothian.
Police say a man and a woman were stabbed during a domestic disturbance at a home on Sanbury Lane just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.
Now police are looking for 19-year-old Aasim Dickerson.
He is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and strangulation.
Police say if you see him, do not approach him, call police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.