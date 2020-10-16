Ways to protect your child’s online identity and credit history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Even though your child has no credit history, checking your child’s credit report should be a yearly activity. You’d be surprised at how tricky the hackers are getting-- going after the social security numbers of children.
That way they can open up credit cards, loans, even file taxes to get a refund--- and go undetected for years!
Cherry Dale is a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union. She also used to teach at Longwood and one of the first things she would have her students do-- is pull their credit report. “I would say every year two to three students had fraud on their credit report and so they had to contact the bureaus and all of them had no idea and here they were 18 and 19 years old," said Dale.
She say the sooner you catch this fraud-- the better. Get it cleaned up right away. You’ll have to contact all three of the credit bureaus-- Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. Each site has a section to especially dedicated to reporting child ID theft.
And if a credit card was opened in your child’s name, you’ll need to contact that financial institution directly to report the fraud as well.
