On the Sidelines- October 16 (Pete Mutascio)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Cosby took the field for its first football season in the fall of 2006. Pete Mutascio was the Titans' head coach then and has been ever since.
Mutascio has guided the Cosby football program since its infancy and has seen the ups and downs. He remembers the first season when there wasn’t any grass on the practice field and part of the team’s conditioning was picking up rocks on the surface. During that time, he worked on blending players from different areas and creating the identity and culture of the Titans.
Cosby played its first full season in 2007 and did not have the initial struggles that many new programs see. The Titans did not post a losing season until 2016 and finished 11-1 in 2011, just their sixth full campaign. Mutascio says he doesn’t necessarily remember numbers, records or seasons. He remembers players.
Football is a community, and that showed during the head coach’s battle with throat cancer in 2016 and 2017. His players rallied around him, came to his house to help out, and even other programs chipped in to lend a hand.
Mutascio is happy at Cosby, and says he plans to stay at the school until his coaching career is finished.
For the full story, check out the above video.
Also part of this week’s On the Sidelines, football players are looking to stay sharp with no fall season, and some have gone to personal trainers to help elevate their game. We caught up with a group of athletes working out at DefyGenetics in Colonial Heights with trainer Roger Riggle.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.